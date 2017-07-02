Lewisburg Police search for missing man headed to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lewisburg Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man Sunday afternoon who is believed to be headed for Knoxville.

Sgt, Jackie Robinson with Lewisburg Police Department confirmed they are actively searching for Raymond Lyttle, who suffers from some medical conditions.

Lyttle was last seen leaving willingly in his 2003 gold Honda Accord with a female in the passenger seat.

Officers say family told them he was headed to Knoxville but his cell phone was found in Georgia.

Knoxville Police are aware of the situation and are on the lookout for Lyttle