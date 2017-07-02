Lewisburg Police search for missing man headed to Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Courtesy: Lyttle family

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lewisburg Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man Sunday afternoon who is believed to be headed for Knoxville.

Sgt, Jackie Robinson with Lewisburg Police Department confirmed they are actively searching for Raymond Lyttle, who suffers from some medical conditions.

Lyttle was last seen leaving willingly in his 2003 gold Honda Accord with a female in the passenger seat.

Officers say family told them he was headed to Knoxville but his cell phone was found in Georgia.

Knoxville Police are aware of the situation and are on the lookout for Lyttle

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s