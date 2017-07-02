How to stay safe while celebrating the 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they have some tips that could help the public stay safe while using fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July.

ATF says it’s important to remember the dangers associated with illegal or mishandled fireworks. Failing to take proper precautions could lead to serious injury or even death.

Here are some things to remember this holiday weekend:

· Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

· Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

· Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

· Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.

· Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them in metal/glass containers.

· After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

· Make sure fireworks are legal in your area. Check your state laws and with your local ordinances before buying or using them.

Each year ATF investigates explosives accidents involving the manufacture of explosive devices. These accidents often result in serious bodily injury or death, and extensive damage to property. ATF cautions the public against handling suspected illegal explosive devices and urges everyone to report the manufacture or sale of such devices to their local ATF office or by calling ATF’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662).