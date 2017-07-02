Greene County Sheriff: Inmate escapes work detail, steals government vehicle

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public Sunday night to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody and stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks and Recreation.

Charles Lawson is now face charges of escape and multiple other charges after he ran from his work detail. GCSO says the vehicle Lawson stole was a Ford F-350 4-door with “Town of Greenville” written on it. The truck has a bent tailgate with government tags that say “GY0397.”

Lawson was last seen this afternoon on Old Asheville Hwy of the South Greene Community.L

If anyone has any information on Lawson or know his location, call your local law enforcement or 911.