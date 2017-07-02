Fireworks business talks big sales for the holiday

BLOUNT COUNTY (WATE)–The Fourth of July is biggest time of year for those in the fireworks business.

Logan Haggard with MAD Fireworks says the holiday brings in more money than any other throughout the year.

“The first, second, third and fourth are our four busiest days,” said Haggard. “We make about, 90 to 95 percent on those four days.”

Haggard says this year is looking even better than last year so far.

“Surprisingly the sales have been up from years past, so, I think it will even out today. I don’t think today will be a particularly busy day.”

Haggard says the tent could see anywhere from 500 to 1,000 customers during the holiday.

Jakob Riffey says he has been coming to this tent since he was a little boy.

“We normally come out here every year to try to get stuff for him, stuff for kids in the rest of the family.”

Haggard says there are fireworks called Global Warning and Fire Storm.

“What stands out about those is that last between a minute and a half and two minutes long, which is