Maryville Target on lockdown after standoff with armed suspect

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A standoff which caused a Target to be on lockdown for at least an hour Sunday night is over and one person was detained.
Blount County dispatch confirms a standoff with an armed suspect occurred Sunday night in the parking lot of Target on Watkins Road in Maryville.
Not many details are being released at this time.
