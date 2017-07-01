Tennessee Highway Patrol welcomes 46 new State Troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol Tweeted out a big congratulations to Cadet Class 617 as they graduated from training and into the force.

“Tennessee has 46 additional state troopers working to keep you safe! Congratulation Class #617 on your graduation,” the Tweet said.

A special ceremony was held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Nashville for the new graduation Friday evening.

THP said before the ceremony got underway, each Cadet had to pass inspections by Colonel Trott and Commissioner Purkey.

Each new State Trooper was given their patrol car after the event.

