TBI investigates Cookeville man’s arrest related death

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding a Cookeville man’s death after he was arrested by the Cookeville Police Department.

A preliminary report indicated the arrest happened at 12:30 Friday morning. Cookeville Police received a call about a man walking in the median of Interstate 40 near mile marker 228.

According to TBI, that man was identified as Richard Sparks, 37. The reports states when an officer approached Sparks, he became combative, and was then put under arrest with the assistance of a second officer.

The officers report that’s when Sparks became unconscious. They suspect a possible opioid overdose, and administered a dose of Naloxone. The report states that this was not successful in reviving Sparks.

Officers then report attempting to revive Sparks with an External Defibrillator which was also unsuccessful. Sparks was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI said they will release their findings in this incident as soon as the investigation is complete.