KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating after a shooting leaves one person injured Saturday night in North Knoxville.

Police say the call came in around 7 p.m. at Austin Homes. One person was taken to UT Medical center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

