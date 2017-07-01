One injured after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was injured Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Walter P. Taylor Homes.

Knoxville police responded to a female with gunshot wounds at the fire hall located at 2300 Linden Ave.

A crime scene was later located in Lot C of Walter P Taylor Homes.

According to reports, the victim said that she was blocked in while visiting Walter P Taylor Homes. She said that another driver in a silver SUV asked her to move her SUV and told her that she didn’t belong there. Moments later she heard gunshots. The victim then drove to Linden where her passenger jumped out and ran away.

The victim’s vehicle was struck more than three times. It appeared that she was shot in her shoulder and back. The victim was transported to UT hospital. The passenger was later located, unharmed.

The suspect was reported to be a black male in his 40’s with long dreadlocks.