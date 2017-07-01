Nashville Predators sign 4-year deal with former Penguin, Nick Bonino

NASHVILLE (WATE) – According to an ESPN report, The Nashville Predators have signed on former Penguins Center, Nick Bonino.

Bonino scored 18 goals and had 19 assists as he helped lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to their second Stanley Cup title since he was acquired in July 2015.

After scoring two goals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final this season, the gritty 29-year-old took a P.K. Subban slap shot off his foot in Game 2 that broke his tibia. He returned to play in that game but was sidelined for the rest of the series.

The three-year deal that he signed with Anaheim had an annual cap hit of $1.9 million.

