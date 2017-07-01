Four killed in plane crash in Georgia, FAA investigates

Our sister station WTVC reports the plane was a twin engine out of Tennessee and it came down near Piney Hill Road.

A spokesperson with the FAA says a Piper PA-23 crashed in Murray County, Georgia near the Tennessee border around 4:44 p.m.

Deputies arrived around 5:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Federal Aviation Administration.

Langford says there was heavy rain in the area before the crash.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.