Chris Blue hosts free Fourth of July concert in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Start the Fourth of July weekend with a concert celebrating the United States– hosted by this season’s winner of The Voice and Knoxville Native, Chris Blue.

The Voice winner will be recognized before the show by the Knoxville community followed by live music. Performances include, the Airlifter Brass and a Quintet of the United Air Force Band of Mid-America.

The show begins at 5 p.m. in Market Square. The event is free and open to the public. Visit Knoxville recommends bringing a chair.

Blue will be performing his own concert on September 8 at The Tennessee Theater. Tickets go on sale July 7