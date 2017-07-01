Chris Blue hosts free Fourth of July concert in Knoxville

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Start the Fourth of July weekend with a concert celebrating the United States– hosted by this season’s winner of The Voice and Knoxville Native, Chris Blue.

The Voice winner will be recognized before the show by the Knoxville community followed by live music. Performances include, the Airlifter Brass and a Quintet of the United Air Force Band of Mid-America.

The show begins at 5 p.m. in Market Square. The event is free and open to the public. Visit Knoxville recommends bringing a chair.

Blue will be performing his own concert  on September 8 at The Tennessee Theater. Tickets go on sale July 7

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s