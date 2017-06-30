Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sonic

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sonic is a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix that was brought into Young-Williams Animal Center as a stray.

Young-Williams says Sonic is always happy and was named after the video game character because he’s fast. He’s been trained, is good with other dogs, and just needs some love.

You can adopt Sonic this weekend or any other adult dog or kitten for $17.76 in honor of Independence Day, through July 3.

For more information on adopting Sonic or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.