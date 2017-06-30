Woman visiting from Guatemala says she was attacked while jogging in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time this week, a woman claimed she was attacked while jogging, this time in Murfreesboro.

The victim, who is visiting from another country, was injured and hopes police finds the person who hurt her.

It’s not unusual to see people walking or biking along East Main Street in Murfreesboro, including Carol Francia.

Francia is visiting from Guatemala.

WKRN spoke to her through an interpreter, who’s also her friend.

“She was doing some exercise like every afternoon,” Maria Martinez translated. “She takes Main to go to the downtown and then make this round trip to go back home.”

But Wednesday evening, around 8 p.m., Francia said she took a different route.

“She was turning around this street to go back home and she was listening to music on her iPod,” the interpreter explained.

Francia claims a man approached her on Reid Avenue and attacked her while trying to get her iPod.

“She got scared and you know tried to fight back and forth for the iPod, and what he did was just punch her in the face,” Martinez said.

The victim was hit so hard it left a gash above her left eye and she had to get three stitches to close the wound.

“Yes, she said she was so scared. She thought she was going to die,” the friend said. “She was so scared.”

The victim said after the attack she ran to State Street where neighbors at a home called police.

“I feel bad for her because she is here from Guatemala and now she got another idea of U.S,” Martinez said.

The victim’s friend can’t believe this happened while there was still daylight outside.

“As a friend I was so worried and I couldn’t believe – it’s amazing that you can’t even go and do exercises because the streets are really bad and dangerous,” said Martinez.

Francia was able to give a good description of the suspect.

He was described as a black male, no facial hair, thick build and tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue athletic shorts.

She’s just hoping they arrest him soon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.