TWRA finds sick bear cub in Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A sick bear cub was found in Townsend this week by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officers found the little bear at the bottom of a deep ditch. Appalachian Bear Rescue says it is a male cub that is around 5-months-old and weighs 6-pounds.

The cub was sick and not moving.

However, he was not alone when TWRA found him. His mother and two siblings were watching on a nearby hill.

Appalachian Bear Rescue says the mom sent her two healthy and bigger cubs up a tree while she tried to return to her sick son.

The cub tried to keep up with the family. However, the cub and his mother eventually reached the end of trying after five months.

“She could do no more and he couldn’t walk another step,” said ABR.

The organization says this case was not abandonment but instead a family trying to do what it could.

The bear was sent to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. He was treated for dehydration and very low blood sugar. He stayed in the facility’s ICU overnight.

ABR says the cub is still sick, weak and may not live.

The bear was named after the person who treated him, Dr. Julie Sheldon. It was Sheldon’s last day at UT and he was the last bear she examined for ABR.

ABR treats orphaned and injured black bear cubs in order for them to return to the wild. Its rescue facility is closed to the public.

