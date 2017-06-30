THP, TWRA to patrol for drunk drivers, boaters on July 4 weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be working through the holiday weekend to keep East Tennesseans safe by trying to keep people from drinking and then operating a car or a boat.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has a sobriety checkpoint on July 1 on State Route 68 at Christiansburg Road in Monroe County on July 1, a seat belt checkpoint on July 4 on Old Knoxville Highway at Interstate 140 in Blount County, and several driver’s license checkpoints in Hawkins County on July 1 and 2.

More online: Full list of checkpoints

TWRA is conducting its “Operation Dry Water” to combat boating under the influence from June 30 to July 2. Specific patrols are planned for Douglas, Norris and Ft. Loudoun reservoirs. On Friday, officers will be looking for impaired boaters at the entrance to Flat Creek on Norris Lake from 7 to 9:30 p.m. They will also be at the mouth of Cedar Creek on Norris Lake.

On Saturday, officers will focus on the lake around Lenoir City Park for the “Rockin’ the Docks” event and around Sequoyah Marina on Norris Lake for the “Fire on the Water” fireworks show.