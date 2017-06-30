Pets Without Parents prepares to take over as Sevier County animal shelter

Related Coverage Sevier County Humane Society to no longer take in animals

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Pets Without Parents is preparing to take on the responsibility of taking in stray or abandoned animals after the Sevier County Humane Society announced earlier this week it would no longer serve in that capacity.

Pets Without Parents is asking for community support and understanding during the transitional period. From July 1 through July 15, the shelter would prefer to only handle emergency drop-offs from the general public while they work to set up more kennels, get more staff in place and finish expansion work.

If anyone would like to help, the shelter always needs volunteers and coordinators. Those interested should call shelter director Dani Langston at (865) 286-9411.

Donations are also appreciated and can be given online. Supplies can be dropped off at the shelter on 901 Mize Lane off Chapman Highway in Sevierville. There is a list of items they need at the current time on their website, but items like Purina Pedigree dog and cat food, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, bleach and kitty litter are always on the list.