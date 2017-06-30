Dropped charges in Gatlinburg wildfires lead to anger, confusion on social media

Related Coverage Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Reaction on social media Friday was mostly negative after District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced charges against two juveniles who had been accused of starting the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires were being dropped.

Comments ranged from people who felt justice was not served to those who wanted more transparency.

Breaking news came out today, kids who started the fires in Gatlinburg are home free charges dropped. I lose everything and no justice. — Beau MacLellan (@BeauMacLovin) June 30, 2017

Justice system really failed the city and people of Gatlinburg. Such a shame. — Beyonshay (@ShayElliott3) June 30, 2017

Others pointed out the fact that the two are only children and that there were a lot of factors that contributed to the fires.

Nice, well-mannered kids don't walk around throwing matches down in a national park. #Gatlinburg — Dani (@BabyD2034) June 30, 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Gatlinburg and Sevier County officials for a response and has not received a response.