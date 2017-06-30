Dropped charges in Gatlinburg wildfires lead to anger, confusion on social media

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Reaction on social media Friday was mostly negative after District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced charges against two juveniles who had been accused of starting the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires were being dropped.
Previous story: Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires
Comments ranged from people who felt justice was not served to those who wanted more transparency.
Others pointed out the fact that the two are only children and that there were a lot of factors that contributed to the fires.
WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Gatlinburg and Sevier County officials for a response and has not received a response.