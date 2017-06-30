Dropped charges in Gatlinburg wildfires lead to anger, confusion on social media

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Thistle Dew Nicely, Gatlinburg (Tracy Stephen Oaks)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Reaction on social media Friday was mostly negative after District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced charges against two juveniles who had been accused of starting the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires were being dropped.

Previous story: Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires

Comments ranged from people who felt justice was not served to those who wanted more transparency.

Others pointed out the fact that the two are only children and that there were a lot of factors that contributed to the fires.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Gatlinburg and Sevier County officials for a response and has not received a response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s