Vanderbilt says football players suspended after shooting at Target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt University football players involved in a recent shooting at a Nashville Target have been suspended from the team.

School officials said head coach Derek Mason suspended the students, Donaven Tennyson, O’montae Daley and Frank Coppet, indefinitely from all football activities.

The announcement comes after the students tried to get back a stolen cell phone after they saw it was listed for sale online, according to Metro police.

Two of them were shot by the suspected thief in the parking lot of the Target on White Bridge Road.

