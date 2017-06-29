Popular West Knoxville cafe and bakery receives lowest health inspection score this week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A West Knoxville restaurant had a number of critical violations. The health department calls them “risk factors” that could potentially lead to foodborne illness if not corrected.

The Tomato Head, 7240 Kingston Pike – Grade: 83 New grade: 98

The Tomato Head in West Knoxville received a passing score. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector writes that a kitchen employee touched a dirty apron with his gloves hands, but as he continued preparing food did not change the gloves and wash his hands as health rules require. At a hand sink, no paper towels were available for employees to dry their hands.

The inspector also found date markings on pimento cheese and corned beef had expired. The pimento cheese and beef were thrown away. Health rules say once ready to eat food is opened, it must have a date mark on it and the food must be used within seven days.

Also, a booster unit on the dishwasher had not been turned on to heat the dishes. That issue was handled on the spot.

The inspector returned to the Tomato Head on Kingston Pike. They received a new re-inspected grade of 98.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Hibachi Grill, 9645 Kingston Pike – Grade: 75 New Grade: 94

A few weeks ago, the Hibachi Grill on Kingston Pike scored a 75. The multiple violations have been corrected. There new grade is a 94.

Quite a few restaurants received excellent health inspection grades.

Top scores of the week:

Copper Cellar Upstairs and Downstairs, 1807 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Ruth’s Chris Banquet/Catering, 950 Volunteer Landing – Grade: 100

1109 White Avenue – Grade: 100

Inskip Grill, 101 E. Inskip Drive – Grade: 100

Pizza Hoss, 7215 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Marco’s Pizza, 8667 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 99

Balter Beer Works, 100 S. Broadway – Grade: 99

Amigo’s Mexican Grill, 5020 Washington Pike – Grade: 98

Snappy Tomato, 5908 Washington Pike – Grade: 97

S & S Cafeteria, 4808 Kingston Pike – Grade: 97

Pizza Hut, 8401 Chapman Highway – Grade: 97

If you notice a health violation, politely bring it to the restaurant manager’s attention. If you get no action, contact the health department in the county where you live.