Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Almost four years after FBI investigators conducted a raid at the Pilot Flying J headquarters in West Knoxville, a trial date has been set for Pilot Flying J.
Pilot Flying J trial will begin on October 31, 2017 in Chattanooga. Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.
The trial is expected to last 4-6 weeks. The prosecution and defense said they each need 20-30 days to present evidence and testimony in the trial. The trial was moved to Chattanooga because of the publicity surrounding the case in Knoxville.
The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.
