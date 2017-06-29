North Carolina man wanted for shooting death arrested in Tennessee

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man in a parked car in North Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee.

A Greensboro police news release said 34-year-old Adrian Lamont Hickman of Greensboro was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Hickman is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Thirty-six-year-old Charles Edward Smith Jr. was killed and 28-year-old Yolanda Michelle Rogers was injured in the shooting. Rogers was treated and released from Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Capt. Nathaniel Davis said a witness saw a man with a rifle walk up the street and shoot at Smith in the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

Hickman was awaiting an extradition hearing in Knoxville.