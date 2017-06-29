McAlister’s Deli celebrates National Iced Tea Day with freebies

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day on Thursday!

The restaurant chain will be giving away free 32-ounce glasses of McAlister’s Famous Tea. Guest can choose from the southern staple, sweet tea, or unsweet black or green tea.

“Free Tea Day is our favorite day of the year,” said Peak Restaurants’ Owner, Chris Smith. Co-Owner Jeff Shawl said, “It’s a chance for us to thank our loyal guests and celebrate our Famous Tea. It’s something our teams look forward to every year.”

The first 20 adults and 20 kids in line will also receive a limited edition Free Tea Day t-shirt.

Also, customers can enter to win up to $5,000 by creating a fun tea-themed workout. Submissions can be entered by using the hashtag “#FreeTeaDay2017.”

The company will be selling collectibles and more throughout the month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s