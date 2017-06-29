McAlister’s Deli celebrates National Iced Tea Day with freebies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day on Thursday!

The restaurant chain will be giving away free 32-ounce glasses of McAlister’s Famous Tea. Guest can choose from the southern staple, sweet tea, or unsweet black or green tea.

“Free Tea Day is our favorite day of the year,” said Peak Restaurants’ Owner, Chris Smith. Co-Owner Jeff Shawl said, “It’s a chance for us to thank our loyal guests and celebrate our Famous Tea. It’s something our teams look forward to every year.”

The first 20 adults and 20 kids in line will also receive a limited edition Free Tea Day t-shirt.

Also, customers can enter to win up to $5,000 by creating a fun tea-themed workout. Submissions can be entered by using the hashtag “#FreeTeaDay2017.”

The company will be selling collectibles and more throughout the month.