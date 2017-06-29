Man with knife robs North Knox County gas station

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the man had a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from clerks at Pilot on Clinton Highway at Old Callahan Drive around 1:41 a.m. He then ran off toward Old Callahan Drive.

Employees described the suspect as “probably” a black male between 18 and 25 years old. He was around 5’10” to 6 feet tall. He was wearing gloves, a black stocking over his face, a white zip-up hoodie, dark pants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

