Knoxville man sentenced to 55 years for sexually assaulting 2 women in 24 hours

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women within a 24 hour period.

Lucius Abraham Mitchell, 38, was convicted of three counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and sexual battery.

During a plea hearing in April, prosecutors said Mitchell broke into a home in South Knoxville and committed sexual battery against a woman who was sleeping. He fled when the woman woke up.

The next day, they said Mitchell broke into another home and raped a woman three times while the victim held her four-year-old child. Mitchell threatened to kill the woman and her child if she continued to scream.

DNA evidence linked Mitchell to both scenes.

Mitchell had eight prior felony convictions from multiple counties. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 40 years of his sentence.