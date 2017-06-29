Click here to watch live stream on WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears have hired their sixth head coach in franchise history.

They are expected to introduce their new head coach at a news conference at 3:00 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center. In May, the Knoxville Ice Bears announced their contract with former head coach Mike Craigen would not be renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

Craigen spent seven seasons as the Head Coach earning a 206-151-35 regular season record and 16-15 playoff record. During the 2014-2015 season, he became the first person in Southern Professional Hockey League history to win a President’s Cup Championship as a coach and as a player (2006, 2008).