Knox County dad sentenced for role in child abuse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for abusing his two sons after agreeing to cooperate and testify in the trial of his co-defendant and wife.

Kenneth Michael McIntosh, 41, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse. His wife, Jessica Cox, had already been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

During the six-day trial in March, prosecutors said on May 28, 2013, McIntosh’s two sons escaped their home where they had been handcuffed to a kitchen cabinet. The 14-year-old and 16-year-old walked into Farragut High School and custodians called 911.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were found to be malnourished and had injuries to their wrists from repeatedly being handcuffed. One victim also had serious injuries to his feet.

The victims told investigators Cox and McIntosh handcuffed them for hours on end, deprived them of food, and hit them with mallets and rolling pins. They were also submerged in ice baths and forced to kneel on uncooked rice.