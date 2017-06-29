Fort Campbell tries to find soldier who failed to report for duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A soldier out of Fort Campbell failed to report for duty on June 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

Army officials say they’ve been actively trying to find Private Trevor Solomon even since he became listed as “absent without leave” last Thursday.

Solomon’s mother, Rebecca Buck, says that she last heard from her son via text on June 15.

“He sent me a text saying that he had met some people up there and that they were going to go to the lake,” Buck said.

She continued, “I told him it wasn’t a very good idea, Trevor, that you just met these people and you don’t know what kind of people they are. Well, he returned back to the base, they said, worked a day or two and just left.”

Buck said her son had been at Fort Campbell for about six to eight months.

“They’re saying that he packed up his stuff and left, but he has to realize he can’t just do that with the military,” she said. “I don’t have a clue what happened. I just hope he comes back safe and not get in a whole lot of trouble. I don’t know what happened. I’m worried something has happened to him, but I’m hoping that it hasn’t. I’m still trying to hold onto faith that he’ll show up on his own.”

Officials also say they’re working with authorities in both Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as authorities from his hometown.

“He’s a good person. He has a good heart. He wears his heart on his sleeve like I do,” his mom said.

Solomon is a part of the 63rd Chemical Company, 52nd Ordnance Group, EOD Battalion.

“Please come home. Your brothers and your sisters miss you. Your little niece and nephew want to see you again. Come home. Go back to the base. Turn yourself in. I love you very much, son. I don’t care what it is. Just call me. Mama is always there, I promise,” Buck said.

If anyone has any information on Solomon’s whereabouts, please contact the Fort Campbell Military Police at 270-798-0416.