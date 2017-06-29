Forbes ranks Frist Jr. as wealthiest person in Tennessee

(WATE) — Forbes released its 2017 list naming the wealthiest person in every state.

The magazine says the list shows “the rich get richer.” Only one person on the list was not on last year’s ranking. The wealthy saw their net worths rise by an average of $1.74 billion.

Forbes named Dr. Thomas Frist Jr. and his family as the wealthiest people in Tennessee at No. 22 on the list. Frist’s net worth is $8.8 billion. His fortune was created in the health-care industry. He is a founding member of Hospital Corporation of America and is in the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame.

B. Wayne Hughes was named the wealthiest person in Kentucky with a net worth of $2.7 billion. He made his fortune in the self-storage industry. He was ranked No. 35 on the list.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates earned the No. 1 spot on the list for a net worth of $88.9 billion. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on the list as the wealthiest person in California with a net worth of $62.4 billion.