Clinton police search for suspect, may still be wearing handcuffs

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Clinton Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say may or may not still be wearing handcuffs.

Andrew C. Rogers, 27, is charged with shoplifting, escape, theft and criminal trespassing. He is also wanted on two arrest warrants in Campbell County.

The police department said Rogers ran from police Wednesday night at around 7:30 p.m. Officers said he ran from the Walmart parking lot located at 150 Tanner Lane in Clinton.

Rogers has red hair and blue eyes. His is six feet tall and weights 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (865) 457-3112.