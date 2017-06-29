Blast guts part of unused university dorm in Kentucky

The Associated Press Published:
None An explosion occurred at new Richmond Hall on the Murray State University campus Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Murray, Ky. Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. (Edward Marlowe/The Paducah Sun via AP)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries.

None
Emergency personnel respond to new Richmond Hall on the Murray State University campus after an explosion occurred Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Murray, Ky. Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. (Edward Marlowe/The Paducah Sun via AP)

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. He said the blast gutted the ground floor and damaged part of the second floor.

Kentucky State Police said the person injured was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The explosion was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The dormitory, Richmond Hall, was built in the past several years, but no students were using the building at the time of the explosion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s