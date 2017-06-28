Zoo Knoxville playing host to 3 Sumatran tigers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is hosting three Sumatran tigers while their new habitat at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is being completed.

After creating the Tiger Forest at Asian Trek, Zoo Knoxville had available space for the guests in the Malayan tigers’ old habitat. The move of Jo, Shanti and Raza was recommended by the Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The three critically endangered tigers were born at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas. There are less than 400 Sumatran tigers living in the world.

“We are happy to be able to help our neighbors in Nashville,” says Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation, and Education. “It’s what zoos accredited by the AZA do as part of a collaborative team working to save animals from extinction. Additionally, it gives our guests the opportunity to see and learn about both Malayan and Sumatran tigers, some of the most critically endangered animals in the world.”

The female tigers will be given the choice whether or not to be on public view during their stay.