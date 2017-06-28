WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team giving away free helmets to children

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team wants to keep your family safe this summer.

East Tennesseans can meet Storm Team members at area parks to receive bicycle helmets.

US Cycling sparked a lot of interest in cycling in East Tennessee. If your child has expressed interest in biking, you can receive a free helmet.

Helmets can help prevent seizures. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the top cause of seizures in children is head injuries.

The Storm Team will be at Victor Ashe Park on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at Fountain City Park on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s