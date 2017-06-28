State Rep. Harry Brooks won’t seek reelection; donating excess funds to Knox County schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – State Rep. Harry Brooks announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection next year to serve the 19th district in Knox County.

Brooks said the extra campaign funds he had raised will go back to the district he serves. He is splitting thousands of dollars among four schools: Gibbs, Carter, Halls and South-Doyle. The funds have been divided up based on how many students attend each school.

Brooks says he feels this was the right way to use the excess funds.

“I just felt like the money was for the benefit of the 19th district, and it was from a lot of people. I had hundreds of contributors over the years and we’re going to put it back into where they live. It’s our district’s money,” he said.\

Brooks won’t have any say in how the schools spend the money. That decision will be left to school leaders.