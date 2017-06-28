Pat Summitt remembered on 1 year anniversary of her death

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — It has been one year since the death of legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt. Many are remembering the Lady Vols coach Wednesday.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville posted a tribute to the coach on its website. The university shared her history as a coach and how she changed the lives of many students.

Summitt died at the age of 64 to Alzheimer’s on June 28, 2016.

Fans are placing flowers and other tributes near the coach’s statue at Pat Summitt Plaza. The plaza is located at the intersection of Lake Loudon Boulevard and Phillip Fulmer Way.

The Pat Summitt Foundation will be honoring her legacy throughout the day by posting video tributes on its website and on social media. The foundation encourages fans to use the hashtag “#ThanksPat” on social media.

How to help fight Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Association has a number of ways people can pitch in and help the effort to end Alzheimer’s disease:

Connect with your local chapter by participating in a support group, getting information about care options or attending one of their educational workshops

Advocate for those affected by Alzheimer’s and urge legislators to increase funding for care, support and research

Become an Alzheimer’s Champion. Help change the course of Alzheimer’s disease by taking action. Find out how at www.actionalz.org

Volunteer with Alzheimer’s Association to provide essential services around the country

Participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research

Donate to help fund research and care programs