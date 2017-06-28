Pat Summitt Foundation continues her legacy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One year after her death, one of the places continuing Pat Summitt’s legacy is the Pat Summitt Foundation which was established shortly after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

They shared messages Wednesday from those close to her including friends like Robin Roberts and former players like Tamika Catchings.

“Left foot, right foot, breathe. Keep moving. Keep believing. That’s what I learned from Pat Summitt,” Roberts said in her video.

Catchings reflected on her time as a player. “You being you is what has helped make me the person I am today,” she said.

The Pat Summitt Foundation marked the messages with #ThanksPat and asked others to do the same. Thoughts of Pat Summitt flooded social media.

“We all miss her. We wish she were still here and wish the disease hadn’t taken her as young as she was,” said Patrick Wade, Pat Summitt Foundation executive director.

The foundation named in Summitt’s honor began their work in 2011. In the last years of her life Summitt had a big hand in their work to research the disease and help those living with it.

Earlier this year they opened the Pat Summitt Clinic at UT Medical Center helping treat Alzheimer’s patients.

“When you’re working for the Pat Summitt Foundation, you’re representing Pat Summitt. You better be excited and committed about representing her to the best of your ability,” Wade said.

Wednesday was of course a somber day as they reflected on her life, but it was also another reminder of the work they need to continue, hoping to make her proud as her impact lives on through what they do.

“I think that’s what would make her most happy is talking to someone who would say going to the Pat Summitt Clinic and receiving the help that I received there has changed my life,” Wade said.

Wade said the foundation had about 80 tribute videos to share. To see more of them, visit www.patsummitt.org.