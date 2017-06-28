Newport woman charged with falsely reporting child sexual abuse

NEWPORT (WATE) – A Cocke County woman has been charged with falsely reporting sexual abuse of a child.

Lorinda Gail Sutton, 41, is charged with filing a false police report and falsely reporting child sexual abuse. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it began looking into allegations she made in February, but later learned she had not been truthful and the incident she reported never happened.

Sutton was taken into custody Wednesday and was released from the Cocke County Jail on $2,500 bond.