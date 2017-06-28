Lawsuit says woman injured knee during mechanical bull ride

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island woman is suing a Manhattan restaurant after tearing a knee ligament, claiming she was too drunk to ride the eatery’s mechanical bull ride.

Thirty-three-year-old West Babylon resident Jocelyn Burmeister says she was at Johnny Utah’s for a party in March. The lawsuit says restaurant employees shouldn’t have let her get on the ride because she was “visibly intoxicated.”

Burmeister says the ride was turned on while she was still mounting it, and she was thrown off, tearing her ACL.

Johnny Utah’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, the restaurant says patrons need to sign a waiver before riding the bull. Burmeister’s attorney says she doesn’t recall signing a waiver.

The lawsuit was filed June 16 in New York state Supreme Court.

