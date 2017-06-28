Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett sets sights on Washington, DC for next political move

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett says he is taking a gubernatorial run off the table when his term expires, but is now setting his sights on Washington, D.C.

Burchett’s name had been mentioned with other campaigns for Tennessee governor ramping up for 2018. Burchett says he lacks the financial means to run for governor, describing the race as an auction rather than an election.

He says even if he did win, he doesn’t have the desire to move his family to Nashville. However, he’s now focusing on a possible run for the U.S. House or Senate.

“Where am I going in the future is the question,” Burchett said. “The only two other options are the U.S. Senate or United States Congress, and both of those elections will be up in the next year. And that is where my focus will be – in one of those positions.”

Burchett would not specify whether he would run for the House or the Senate, but only that it would be between the two.