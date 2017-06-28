Inmate dead, correctional officer hurt after shooting at Nashville medical facility

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Vanderbilt University Medical Center's 100 Oaks campus (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An inmate that was visiting a facility for a medical appointment is dead and a corrections officer was hurt after a shooting.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told WKRN the inmate attacked the officer during a visit to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s 100 Oaks Campus Wednesday afternoon. The deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

An update on the officer’s condition was not released. The inmate’s identity has not yet been released.

