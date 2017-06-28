‘Cash me ousside’ girl pleads guilty to felony charges in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WATE) – The teenager who gained internet notoriety after an appearance on Dr. Phil in which she told the audience to “cash me ousside” pleaded guilty Wednesday to several federal charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz, 14, pleaded guilty to grand theft, grand theft auto, marijuana possession and filing a false report, according to WPBF in Palm Beach. The station reports her mother accompanied her to face the charges, which pre-date her appearance on the popular talk show.

The teen’s father Ira Peskowitz also appeared in court and told reporters his daughter was being exploited and that he was going to seek custody. Danielle currently lives with her mother in California. Her father lives in Florida.

Danielle is scheduled for another court appearance in July.

Previous story: ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges