American Red Cross of East Tennessee names new executive director

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The American Red Cross of East Tennessee has named Sharon Hudson as its new executive director.

Hudson previously served as major gifts officer, meaning she solicited large donations in Knoxville, Cleveland and Chattanooga. Her new responsibilities include volunteer development, management of the local board of directors and fundraising.

Hudson replaces Michelle Hankes who stepped down in March after consulting with her physician.

The chapter serves Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties.

