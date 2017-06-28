15-year-old girl at center of Texas Amber Alert found in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she disappeared in West Texas was found Wednesday night in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Stormie Clemmer, 15, went missing on June 22. She and Andrew Akers, 20, had last been seen in Alpine, Texas.

The Brewster County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office said she was found safe in Sevierville and that Akers is in the custody of the Sevierville Police Department. Texas officials are working to extradite Akers.

Police said at the time of her disappearance she was believed to have been in grave or immediate danger.