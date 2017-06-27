KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Oooh and Ahh with your neighbors this 4th of July at one of the many public fireworks displays around East Tennessee.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Athens, Athens Regional Park – 9:30 p.m.

Etowah – Dark

Gatlinburg, Downtown: 10:00 p.m.

Greeneville, Greeneville High School: 10:30 p.m.

Kingston, Kingston City Park: Dark

Knoxville, World’s Fair Park – 9:40 p.m.

Loudon, Loudon Municipal Park – 10:00 p.m. (July 3)

Madisonville, Kefauver Park: 9:00 p.m.

Oak Ridge, A.K. Bissell Park: 9:45 p.m.

Parrottsville, Parrottsville Elementary School – Dark (July 1)

Rogersville, Rogersville Park: 10:00 p.m.

Sweetwater, Downtown – Dark

Townsend, Highland Manor Inn Hotel – 9:00 p.m.

Vonore, Vonore Heritage Park: Dark

Saturday, July 1

Parrotsville

The city of Parrottsville’s July Fourth Fireworks Showcase begins at 12:30 p.m. at Parrotsville Elementary School.

A parade will start at Grand View Ridge subdivision, circle through town and up through Parrotsville Elementary School. Afterward there is a car cruise and beauty pageant.

Mayor Dewayne Daniel says there will be free activities for kids. There are also several food vendors featuring everything from BBQ and hot dogs to funnel cakes.

Fireworks begin at around 9:30 p.m. Mayor Daniel says they are expected to last about an hour.

Monday, July 3

Loudon

Arrive early for the city of Loudon’s firework show, because parking fills up fast!

Their festival includes live music and entertainment for the kids at Loudon Municipal Park, located at 1470 Roberson Springs Road. Fireworks will begin at around 10:00 p.m. There will be karaoke after the show.

There is plenty of parking, but the city asks everyone to arrive before 8:00 p.m.

Gatlinburg

Leading up to the midnight parade on July 4, the 129th Army Band will hold a free concert on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. on Ripley’s Aquarium Plaza.

Tuesday, July 4

Clinton

Anvil shooting used to be a fairly common way that rural folks celebrated special events–they “shot the anvil” to celebrate the nation’s Independence. Some years ago, two men, each more than 100 years old, watched the museum’s anvil shoot and recalled this tradition from their early boyhood.

Now, shooting the anvil has come to be the highlight of the museums July 4 celebrations. Anvil shoots will take place at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on July 4.

A bell-ringing ceremony will occur at precisely 2:00 p.m. coinciding with the National Bell Ringing Ceremony when more than 10,000 bells across the country are rung in unison. The Liberty Pole raising at 2:15 p.m. will commemorate a Colonial American practice signifying dissatisfaction with the English government. It illustrates the spirit of liberty among colonists in the early days of the War for Independence.

There will be demonstrations in the museum’s village of spinning, weaving, blacksmithing, old-fashioned games for kids, cross cut sawing, sassafras tea brewing and cedar rail splitting. The museum will also host a pie baking contest. Official judging will take place at 12 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased the day of the event. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for military, $10 for youth (13-17), $6 for children (5-12), and the family rate is $35.

Knoxville

The Festival on the Fourth is from 4-10 p.m. in World’s Fair Park.

On the North Lawn there will be a variety of food vendors. Live music will start by the TEmper Evans Band at 4 p.m., followed by Airlifter Brass, a brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, at 6:15 p.m.

Regal’s Kids Zone activities include nine holes of miniature golf, Lego tables from Bricks for Kids, and saturating games of Water Wars. Bounce houses will be located in the nearby Tennessee Amphitheater, and guests are welcome to take paddleboat rides in the park’s “Lazy River.”

On the South Performance Lawn, Stoney Point Bluegrass Band plays at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Aram Demirjian conducts the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra 33rd Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert, marking his one-year anniversary as KSO’s Music Director. The two-hour concert will feature a mix of patriotic and Americana pieces. Highlights include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Armed Forces Salute, John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and Aaron Copland’s “Hoe-Down.”

Knoxville folk duo Blond Bones will perform select songs with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, and within the set, the orchestra will pay tribute to composer John Williams, who wrote the film score for “Star Wars,” released 40 years ago this year. Knoxville’s poet laureate R.B. Morris will perform an original work of poetry to accompany the Williams’ piece “Hymn to the Fallen” from the film “Saving Private Ryan.”

At approximately 9:40 p.m., as the notes of the “1812 Overture” ring out, fireworks will explode in the sky.

Free parking is available on the 11th Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street and Market Square garages, as well as the City’s Blackstock lots on Grand Avenue. ADA parking is available at the Fort Kid parking lot.

Bring your own chairs and blankets. No alcohol, tents or pets are allowed.

Mabry-Hazen House

The historic Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its second annual Fourth of July Celebration. Not only can you see the city of Knoxville’s fireworks show frmo the house, but there will also be food and live music by Eli Fox.

Tours of the historic home will begin at 6 pm, and dinner will be served at 7:30. Alcohol is BYOB.

Tickets are $60 per adult and children under 12 are free when accompanied by a ticket holder. Tickets are limited to 200 adults. Tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting www.mabryhazen.com or call 865-522-8661 for more information.

Gatlinburg

The city of Gatlinburg always celebrates 4th of July. The city of Gatlinburg says this year is no exception.

Their Independence Parade in the Nation steps off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. Firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who came to Gatlinburg’s aid during the November wildfires will serve as grand marshals of the parade.

“For generations, we have shared our hometown with millions of visitors. This is an opportunity for our residents and visitors to come together to thank and salute our hometown heroes not just for their service to Gatlinburg last year, but for service to their communities every day,” says Mark Adams, CEO and President of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stretching more than a mile, the parade route begins at traffic light #1A on East Parkway, turning south onto Parkway at traffic light #3 and traveling the length of downtown to traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. Parade goers are encouraged to arrive early on Monday, July 3 in order to secure the perfect viewing area along the parade route.

Festivities continue at noon with the annual River Raft Regatta, an unmanned floatables race beginning at Christ in the Smokies Bridge on River Road and ending at the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Bridge. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies. The race is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded.

At 10:00 p.m., the city will host a 20-minute fireworks display in downtown. The best viewing areas are around traffic lights #3 and #5. The 129th Army Band will play prior to the fireworks in a free concert at 9:00 p.m. on the Ripley’s Aquarium Plaza.

Greeneville

Greeneville is hosting their 5th annual American Downtown Fourth of July celebration.

Admission is free. The event includes a hot dog eating contest, live music, dancing, a kids zone, outdoor move and food vendors.

A parade starts at 2:00 p.m. The festival ends with a fireworks show at Greeneville High School which starts at 10:30 p.m.

Kingston

Kingston is “Smokin’ The Water” at Watts Bar Lake.

The festival at Kingston City Park. Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. with a car show on the dike. There will be a parade down Kentucky Street starting at noon.

Gates open to the park at 1:30 p.m. There is a BBQ cook off contest at 2:00 p.m., followed by a raft race at 4:00 p.m.

Live Music starts at 4:45 p.m. with performances by the Royal Hounds, Johnny Neel, The Temper Evans Band and Cereus Bright.

Fireworks begin at around 9:30 p.m. The soundtrack for the fireworks will be broadcast on 106.1 The River.

Madisonville

From 4 to 9 p.m. the city of Madisonville will have music, food and kids activities at Kefauver Park. Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Oak Ridge

The city of Oak Ridge is holding their annual Independence Day concert and fireworks display at A.K. Bissell Park.

The Oak Ridge Community Band, now in their 73rd year, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way.

Sweetwater

Celebrate America’s independence with food, live music, Dancing in the Streets, a 5k race and fireworks in Downtown Sweetwater. Fireworks begin at dark.

Townsend

Every year thousands pack Highland Manor Motel in Townsend for fireworks, music and food.

The city’s annual Fourth of July is a laid back family atmosphere. Music begins at around 7:30 p.m. Fireworks, put on by the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department begins at dusk (Around 9:3 p.m.).

The fire department sells hotdogs. There are also activities for kids.

Vonore

Vonore will launch fireworks over the lake during their Fourth of July celebration.

The festivities start at 4:30 p.m. with food and craft vendors at the Vonore Heritage Museum. They are holding a parade at 7:00 p.m.

The parade route starts at Vonore Middle Schools, weaves through Downtown Vonore and ends at Vonore Baptist Church. Clinton Riddle, 95, a WWII Veteran is grand marshall. There will also be decorated bicycles that will be judged at the parade.

After the parade, the Southern Star Band will play at Vonore Heritage Park. There will also be a bounce house for the kids. Fireworks start at dark, sponsored the Vonore Baptist Church.