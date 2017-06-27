Vanderbilt anti-fake news project claims $50K award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.

The university says the project was one of 20 selected from more than 800 submissions for a share of a $1 million prize through the Knight Prototype Fund, which focuses on instilling trust in journalism.

Vanderbilt assistant psychology professor Lisa Fazio will partner with CrossCheck, a project that developed by First Draft and Google News Lab to combat misinformation during the recent French election.

Fazio will help test and improve CrossCheck and develop guidelines for fact checkers.

The project will use Fazio’s research that the brain starts seeing false information as more truthful after someone is exposed to it multiple times.