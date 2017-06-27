Sevier County Humane Society to no longer serve as animal shelter

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Humane Society voted Tuesday to no longer serve as an animal shelter, but rather a more “traditional” humane society role in the community.

Sevier County Humane Society Vice President Cheri Hagmeier says the group doesn’t receive adequate government funding to continue operating as an animal shelter. but that the municipalities in Sevier County are funding another animal welfare organization to assure stray and surrendered dogs and cats have somewhere to go.

The humane society will continue to offer adoption and spay/neuter services.

Previous story: Sevier County Humane Society building reopens after wildfires

“We currently have almost 130 dogs and cats waiting for new homes and look forward to the public continuing to come out to adopt,” Hagmeier said.

The Sevier County Humane Society was forced to evacuate its shelter due to the Gatlinburg wildfires. The shelter had extensive smoke and wind damage, and they say operating at the Sevier County Fairgrounds for four months was taxing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s