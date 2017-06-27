Sevier County Humane Society to no longer serve as animal shelter

Related Coverage Sevier County Humane Society building reopens after wildfires

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Humane Society voted Tuesday to no longer serve as an animal shelter, but rather a more “traditional” humane society role in the community.

Sevier County Humane Society Vice President Cheri Hagmeier says the group doesn’t receive adequate government funding to continue operating as an animal shelter. but that the municipalities in Sevier County are funding another animal welfare organization to assure stray and surrendered dogs and cats have somewhere to go.

The humane society will continue to offer adoption and spay/neuter services.

“We currently have almost 130 dogs and cats waiting for new homes and look forward to the public continuing to come out to adopt,” Hagmeier said.

The Sevier County Humane Society was forced to evacuate its shelter due to the Gatlinburg wildfires. The shelter had extensive smoke and wind damage, and they say operating at the Sevier County Fairgrounds for four months was taxing.