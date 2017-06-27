Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park to host job fair

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park will be hosting a job fair Wednesday.

Job seekers can apply for full-time and part-time positions. There will be openings for banquet servers, restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks, shuttle drivers, parking attendants, dishwashers, room attendants, sales coordinators, assistant front office managers, front desk agents and engineering generalists.

“As football season is approaching along with the variety of seasonal events in downtown Knoxville, we are heading into one of the busiest times of the year for us,” said Jan McCormick, general manager for the hotel. “We are thrilled to have more people joining the team and invite those interested in the hospitality industry to stop by our job fair and apply.”

The job fair will be in Parlor 1 at the hotel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.

