Greene County deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

WJHL staff Published:
Rex Allen Gray (source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work crew Tuesday afternoon.

According to GCSO officials, Rex Allen Gray, 44, walked away from the work crew around 2:30 or 3 p.m. and then reportedly took a bicycle from the workhouse.

Anyone who sees Gray is asked not to approach him or try to apprehend him, but to call the sheriff’s office at 423-798-1800 or call local law enforcement.

Gray was booked into the jail on Jan. 5 on charges of drug court violation, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license – fifth offense and resisting arrest.

