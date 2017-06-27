Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at Main Street Oak Ridge

Related Coverage Stores set to open at Main Street Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A multi-million dollar shopping development in Oak Ridge took another step forward Tuesday with the opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“They needed it really bad. They needed a good sporting goods store. They just don’t really have anything that has the selection that Dick’s Sporting Goods has,” said shopper Chip Scarbrough.

It is one of several big name stores deciding to call Main Street of Oak Ridge home.

“The Oak Ridge community is such a thriving community, and we’re so happy to be here and service those families and those young athletes and outdoor enthusiasts here in town,” said Brian Johnson with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The project is something city leaders have been working toward for a while.

“For years, the City of Oak Ridge was where people came to shop from Roane, and Morgan, and Scott, and Campbell, and northwest Knox counties, and we think that’s going to happen again,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch.

Shoppers were excited Tuesday to spend less time driving and more time shopping.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of diversity now. You don’t have to go to Knoxville,” Scarbrough said.

Grand opening festivities are this weekend, including free autographs with former Vol Derek Barnett. Guests in line early on Friday will get a chance to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Locker at 7:45 a.m. The first 100 people in line will receive a free Adidas Go-To Performance T-Shirt

On Saturday, July 1, guests in line early will get a chance to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Locker at 7:45 a.m. The first 100 adults in line will receive a free Mystery Gift Card ranging in value from $10 to $500, with one person receiving the $500 card. Barnett will be signing autographs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Finally on Sunday, July 2, guests in line early will get a chance to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Locker at 8:45 a.m. The first 100 adults in line will receive a free Mystery Gift Card ranging in value from $10 to $500, with one person receiving the $500 card.

“Come out and come out early. We’ve got a lot going on,” Johnson said.

The finishing touches are going on the rest of Phase 1 of the development and several other stores already open or getting ready for their big day.

“The momentum that it adds not only to the Main Street project itself but to the City of Oak Ridge simply cannot be overstated,” Gooch said.

More online: Timeline of stores set to open at Main Street Oak Ridge