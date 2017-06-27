Crews respond to Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday in Knoxville.

The fire was reported at a home at 4009 Valley View Drive. Firefighters

Firefighters found smoke coming from the eaves and heavy flames through a window.

Two residents and two dogs escaped the home safely.

The report says the contractor was trying to sweat copper plumbing fittings with a torch underneath the house. The contractor tried to extinguish the flames.

The exact cause is unknown at this time.

