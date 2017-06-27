KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday in Knoxville.
The fire was reported at a home at 4009 Valley View Drive. Firefighters
Firefighters found smoke coming from the eaves and heavy flames through a window.
Two residents and two dogs escaped the home safely.
The report says the contractor was trying to sweat copper plumbing fittings with a torch underneath the house. The contractor tried to extinguish the flames.
The exact cause is unknown at this time.
Crews respond to Knoxville house fire
